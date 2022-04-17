PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say two teenagers have died and eight other people were shot early on Sunday morning in this Easter tragedy.

Up and down the street, people say they’re numb and still trying to figure out what could have happened to make someone do this.

It was around 12:30 a.m. when shots rang out at a part with as many as 200 people at an Airbnb.

Police said they received several ShotSpotter alerts just before 12:30.

Once officers arrived, shots were still being fired and young people were running from the house and leaving in cars.

Some even jumped from windows to escape the gunfire.

A woman who lives just a few doors down said she could hear loud music and people talking but sad it wasn’t until she heard the shrill screaming and then saw kids running up and down the street that she knew something was horribly wrong.

“We were just shocked, we immediately knew it was gunshots,” recalled Pehri Faulkner. “Our first thought was call the police because we didn’t know if anybody got hit. There were just so many gunshots there was no way anybody didn’t get hurt and with all the people running around and screaming and everything it was just scary.”

No arrests have been made and authorities are asking anyone with information – photos or videos – to come forward and help bring whoever is responsible to justice.