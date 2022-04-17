By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that left the windows shot out of a business in the South Side Flats.READ MORE: Tax Season: Tax Deadline Is Monday
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 p.m., they were called to the 2100 block of Wharton Street but once they arrived, all suspects had fled.
One business had its windows shot out and witnesses told police that a shootout between patrons took place when two men entered the store and began shooting at two other men.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: All Pittsburgh Public Schools To Operate On Modified Lockdown Monday
They fired back and then all four fled.
The initial two suspects reportedly fled in a silver sedan and the others, who were inside, fled through the back exit and down Carson Street.
Police are investigating and reviewing security footage.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Wintry Weather Starts The Week, First Alert Day Issued
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details