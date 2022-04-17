By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The deadline for filing your taxes is tomorrow!

You are able to ask for an extension but that only applies to the paperwork.

You still must pay by tomorrow or risk interest and/or penalties.

If you don’t have the cash, you are able to put it on a credit card or use the low-interest installment plan with the IRS.

“An installment arrangement can be made for the tax balance due at a very low-interest rate because they’re on the federal rate, less than four percent a year, very low charge and, in fact, free for low-income taxpayers,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt.

There are several ways to file: you can do them yourself – if you’re comfortable doing so – you can go through a service or software like H&R Block or Turbo Tax.

There’s also the option of using a tax professional.

You can always see more resources and options on our tax season page at this link!