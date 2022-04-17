UPDATES2 juveniles killed, others injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Over Bridge, Duquesne, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Thomas Run Bridge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emergency responders along with the medical examiner were called to the scene on Sunday morning when a vehicle went over a bridge and nearly onto railroad tracks.

READ MORE: Penn Hills Police Searching For Missing 56-Year-Old Man Larry Ellis

County dispatched confirmed to KDKA that just before 11 a.m. police and EMS were called to the Thomas Run Bridge in Duquesne for a vehicle that had driven over the railing and onto the ground below.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured

The vehicle landed near the railroad tracks.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the vehicle but the medical examiner was called to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues 'Lifetime Ban' Against Person Who Booked Property

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details