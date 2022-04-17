By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emergency responders along with the medical examiner were called to the scene on Sunday morning when a vehicle went over a bridge and nearly onto railroad tracks.
County dispatched confirmed to KDKA that just before 11 a.m. police and EMS were called to the Thomas Run Bridge in Duquesne for a vehicle that had driven over the railing and onto the ground below.
The vehicle landed near the railroad tracks.
It's unknown how many people were inside the vehicle but the medical examiner was called to the scene.
