PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a sunny Easter Sunday, skies will remain rather clear overnight before clouds and rain approach toward early morning.

Aware: Wet and wintry weather to start the week with a huge warm-up at the end.

Alert: First Alert weather days are in effect tomorrow and Tuesday for wintry/wet weather.

Cold air in place over the Laurels and Ridges will start the precipitation as freezing rain for some and the rain will mix with and change to snow showers through the day as cold air takes over across much of the region. Ground temperatures and high sun angle this time of year will prevent much of this from accumulating other than in the higher elevations, but slick roads and some snow on grassy surfaces are possible with the higher elevations and areas north of 422 and I-80 looking at an inch possible and more in the highest elevations by Tuesday.

That’s when the wind shifts and lake-enhanced snow showers take over.

Snow is not out of the normal for April—even this late in the game. Last year, it snows 1.6” in Pittsburgh on April 21st and we wound up with 2.4” of snow for April of 2021!

Be alert for wet roads both mornings and possible icy and/or snowy conditions on the PA Turnpike and I-80 plus northern areas along I-79.

By Wednesday, this messy weather will be just a distant memory as the sun returns and highs soar into the 60s, 70s, and even close to 80 through next weekend!

