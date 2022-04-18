By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local leaders are teaming up with the Brother’s Brother Foundation to help provide hygiene kits to people in Ukraine.

They’re collecting travel-sized items — things like deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and hand sanitizer — to put together easy-to-carry kits for the people who have had to flee from their homes because of the war.

The donations will be collected from Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 29.

Each hygiene kit should include:

• Deodorant (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Shampoo (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Conditioner (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Body wash (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Lotion (no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Hand Sanitizer (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Toothpaste (travel size, no larger than 3.4 ounces)

• Toothbrush

• Chapstick (1.5 inches in length/ 0.5 inch in diameter)

• Flushable wipes (travel size)

• Tissues (travel size)

• Tampons

• Sanitary pads

They ask that all liquid items be sealed with packing tape. There are a few items they say the kits should not include – aerosols or powders and money or notes.

You can drop off kits you’ve put together yourself, or items for the kits, at several locations. Click here for the map and more information.