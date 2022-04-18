By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mamma bald eagle in the Hays nest had to protect her babies from another intruder this weekend.

The eagle was captured on camera defending her nest from an intruder circling above Sunday morning. In the video, she cries out and moves to cover her three eaglets with her wings.

Last week, both parents were seen mounting a four-minute defense against another animal trying to get into the nest.

The three eaglets were born in February and are growing up fast. Eaglets in our area usually stay in their nest for several weeks before leaving in mid-summer and coming back until their parents kick them out, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

You can watch a livestream of the Hays bald eagles 24/7 on KDKA’s website.