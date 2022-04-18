By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Allegheny Portage Railroad Seeking Volunteers
The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is searching for people to help with the creation of its volunteer trail crew. The volunteers would help maintain the 12 mile long 6 to 10 trail. For more information, click here.
Inaugural Steel City Duck Derby Set For April 23
Thousands of rubber ducks will race across Lake Elizabeth in the Allegheny Commons Park April 23 in a ducky derby benefiting the Partners for Quality Foundation.
People can pick a number and win cash if that duck places first, second or third. To “adopt” a duck and learn more, click here.