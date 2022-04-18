PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When it comes to parenting, one of the most difficult things to deal with involves trying to get your child to go to sleep and to stay asleep.

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Joseph Aracri says that Restless Leg Syndrome is possible in children, and is a reason that some children have trouble sleeping — but adds that it’s very rare.

Restless Leg Syndrome isn’t the only medical condition that can interfere with sleep, also.

“Things like asthma, diabetes, some neurological diseases that could also give you trouble sleeping, Sleep Apnea from large tonsils,” Dr. Aracri said.

Dr. Aracri says the biggest cause of sleep issues isn’t medical, but is behavioral.

“Kids are very energetic. They have a lot of things going on. And they’re afraid of missing out. They want to be comforted. They want to be with their parents,” Dr. Aracri said.

That’s where sleep training comes in.

“You have to actually learn how to go to sleep. You have to learn how to relax yourself and how to stay still,” Dr. Aracri said.

When it comes to sleep training, there are some do’s and don’t’s that should be followed.

Dr. Aracri says you have to start by letting your child cry.

“The first couple of nights they could cry for an hour to an hour and a half easily. But after a couple of nights then they eventually learn,” Dr. Aracri said.

Dr. Aracri adds that as a parent, you can tell if it’s a type of cry where the child is in pain or if they’re just crying for attention — and he says you’re being played if you pick the baby up and they immediately go to sleep.

For older children, from elementary school to teenagers, Dr. Aracri says it’s important not to battle with them.

With teenagers specifically, it’s recommended to limit the use of cell phones or electronics before bed.

Not addressing any or all of the aforementioned issues can lead to attention problems, daytime sleepiness, and irritability.