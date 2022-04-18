PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An area of low pressure is crossing late this morning and afternoon and will bring us rain and snow to the ridges and Laurels.

ALERT: Wintry mix this afternoon through tomorrow morning, freezing rain, sleet for the ridges and 3-6 inches of snow. Gusts as high as 45 mph.

AWARE: Pittsburgh region rain showers, a brief mix, windy. A few flakes tomorrow(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) morning.

First Alert Weather Days are declared for the ridges, Laurels and parts of WV and MD and those counties are also under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 a.m. and going until 8 p.m.

Sleet and even a brief period of freezing rain are possible for those the ridges at first then to all snow this evening.

Keep in mind timing, location and just a degree or so matters in this case with how much snow could accumulate and how quick it will melt.

The ridges of Greene and Fayette Counties could get up to 3″ and the Laurels could get as high as 6″ in the higher elevations. North of I-80 could see 1-3″.

Now, Pittsburgh region, be aware but much of this will melt or be all rain leaving wet roadways.

Lake-enhanced snow showers come into play with a wind shit late tonight and tomorrow morning. It will be blustery with gusts around 30 mph.

To put in perspective that we can get snow in April. last year on April 21st we had 1.6″ of snow

By Wednesday, we dry out with sunshine as high pressure builds in, we will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s.

All eyes are pointing to the end of the weekend where we are getting back to the 70s and even at or near 80 on Sunday with sunshine!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.