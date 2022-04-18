By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting and killing a Jefferson Hills police officer while driving drunk.

Officer Dale Provins was on-duty when Zachary Foltz crossed the center line and collided with his patrol vehicle on the morning of June 3, 2020. Both drivers were flown to a hospital. Provins died from his injuries 10 days later.

Foltz had a blood alcohol level of .107% and a test also indicated positive results for THC, cocaine metabolite and ketamine, according to the criminal complaint. He was going over 80 mph just before the crash, police said.

On Monday, Foltz pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and three counts of DUI. In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said it agreed to three to six years in the state penitentiary followed by four years probation.

The judge denied the defense’s request to have Foltz serve his sentence in the state motivational boot camp program.

Provins was a 15-year veteran of the Jefferson Hills Police Department and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.