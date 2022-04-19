By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in McKees Rocks, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday at the corner of Helen and Ella streets.
First responders found the 26-year-old victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officers are investigating.