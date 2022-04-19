LATEST2 teens killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh party
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in McKees Rocks, authorities said.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday at the corner of Helen and Ella streets.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Coach Who Knew Teenagers At Party Said They're Traumatized

First responders found the 26-year-old victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

MORE NEWS: David McCormick Reacts To Trump's Endorsement Of Mehmet Oz And Denies Shipping Jobs To China

Officers are investigating.