By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gateway High School will operate on a modified lockdown on Tuesday in the wake of this past weekend’s mass shooting on the North Side.

In a letter sent to families and staff, Superintendent Dr. William Short said no one will be permitted to enter the building without a prior appointment.

The modified lockdown comes after two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a party at an Airbnb on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Dr. Short addressed in his letter that Gateway students may have been present at the shooting and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Mathew Steffy-Ross, who lived in Pitcairn, was one of the two individuals who was killed in the shooting. He did not attend Gateway, but instead attended Grace Non Traditional Academy.

Dr. Short says the High School will have counselors available this week for any students or staffed members impacted or affected by the tragedy.