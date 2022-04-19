LATEST2 teens killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh party
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man wanted after an Olive Garden employee was robbed and shot outside the restaurant in Monroeville last month has been arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Accorie Wilder-Mack lured the employee outside to a parked car after he was thrown out of the restaurant, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. Wilder-Mack flashed a gun then robbed the employee, deputies said.

A struggle ensued over the gun, which deputies said went off twice. The victim got the gun and ran off but then was shot in the leg by Wilder-Mack’s accomplice, deputies said. Wilder-Mack allegedly chased the employee back into the restaurant, grabbed the firearm and ran.

Deputies said they found Wilder-Mack hiding in an unoccupied apartment at the complex where his girlfriend lives in Pitcairn on Tuesday.

He’s facing multiple charges including robbery, aggravated assault, trespassing and carrying a firearm without a license.