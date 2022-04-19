PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at a massive Airbnb party on the North Side with hundreds in attendance, three Pittsburgh City Council members introduced a new ordinance on short-term rentals.

Based on the policies Airbnb already has in place, the person who rented the property for that party broke multiple rules, including the party ban and 16-person capacity limit. But now three council members hope to crack down even harder.

Theresa Kail Smith, Bobby Wilson and Deb Gross suggested in their proposed ordinance that property owners offering short-term rentals like Airbnb obtain a business license from the city’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, valid for one year.

The capacity limit of the rental would also need to follow city code. And in addition to providing the city with the maximum number of guests permitted in every single room of the property down to how many people can sleep in a bed, the property owner would also need to keep track of who specifically is occupying the space by maintaining a daily log of guests with their names, addresses and phone numbers — information that the city could request at any time.

Wilson says he and his colleagues drafted the bill in 48 hours as an immediate response to the shooting and to help ensure that incidents like this never happen again.

“I also want to make sure that the community where this took place has assurance that tonight it wouldn’t happen. Tomorrow. We’re trying to still understand the details of the event,” Wilson said.

The bill now goes to committee for discussion.