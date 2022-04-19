PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trauma from this weekend’s mass shooting is being felt across the region.

Hundreds of teens are still processing what happened after gunfire erupted at an Airbnb party in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Two 17-year-olds were killed and nine others were injured after shots rang out inside and outside the rental unit.

“Our kids are hurting. They don’t know how to say it. They don’t know how to reach out,” said Mark Brentley Sr., the founder of Pittsburgh Public Schools Take A Father to School Day.

On Tuesday, a proclamation ceremony was held to declare May 20, 2022, as the 24th Annual Take a Father to School Day in Pittsburgh. The goal behind the program is to encourage more men to join other community leaders in becoming role models to the city’s youth.

“National studies suggest that when fathers are active and involved, you see discipline go down. Kids are active in schools, attendance improves and involvement. This is the secret weapon,” Brentley Sr. said.

“We should be teaching them love, how to love one another. We should be teaching them right from wrong. We should be teaching them what Jesus is about,” said Donald Mott, a grandfather to several PPS students.

Brentley said the program provides youth with role models and mentors to look up to and lean on.

“The first step is beginning is to letting them see that we’re here,” Brentley said.

“We can change everything around if you get more men involved in it,” Mott said.

