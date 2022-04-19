By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is holding a "Welcome Back Event" for downtown workers this week.
The event is at the U.S. Steel Plaza, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. There will be a pop-up food court and live music until 1:30 p.m.
The event resumes during happy hour at 4:30 p.m. A Penguins rally, craft beef garden, artisan cocktails and made-to-order food are among the things on the agenda.
The party wraps up at 7:30 p.m.