WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot and killed in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday night, according to police.

County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Midland Street around 8:30 p.m. First responders found two males dead in a home. Their ages have not been released.

https://twitter.com/JessicaGuayTV/status/1516594878116945924s

Another man was driven to a local hospital after being shot in the buttocks, authorities said. We’re told no one is in custody, and police are investigating.

“If anyone saw anybody leave the area or after they heard shots fired, vehicles fleeing, give us a call 1-833-ALL TIPS,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said. “Detectives are still on scene. We’re still trying to piece it all together, don’t know the whole story yet.”

Blocks away, police are investigating another incident. Dispatch confirmed police and EMS were sent to the 900 block of Hill Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

At least one person was transported in that incident, and the scene has cleared.

