By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County-based home care service has been found to have withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay from its employees.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, federal investigators found From The Heart Companion Services failed to pay employees from four locations full overtime wages, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Investigators recovered more than $383,000 in back wages and damages for 46 caregivers.
The company provides home care for elderly and physically challenged individuals and was founded in 2006.