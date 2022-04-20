PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is slated to be just the third completely dry day so far for Pittsburgh this month. We should see more sun than clouds for most of the day with highs in the mid-50s.

Today: Should be the third completely dry day of the month so far.

Alert: None are incoming for now.

Aware: A couple of chances for rain showers with the next one arriving Thursday morning.

The morning will start off on the cool side with temperatures in many places falling to the 20s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 5mph. At times there will be a slight chill in the air due to wind speeds. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 40s.

Clouds will return by sunset, with rain showers arriving just after midnight.

It should be rainy for the morning commute on Thursday morning with an isolated rain chance extending into the afternoon. The rain will technically be along a cool front, although high temperatures will tick up slightly on Friday from where I have them on Thursday due to the rain being around.

Friday’s highs should hit the upper 60s with rain returning for the evening hours and sticking around through Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the upper 70s expected on Saturday and a real shot of hitting the 80s with dry weather on Sunday.

Monday’s highs will be in the 70s due to rain returning to the area. Cooler weather arrives on Tuesday with the back half of next week looking cool.

The cool pattern sticks around through Saturday but right now an early look at Marathon morning puts pleasant running weather in place.

Let’s hope the pleasant forecast sticks for race day!

