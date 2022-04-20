LATEST2 teens killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh party
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
Filed Under:Bryant Reed, City of Jeannette, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT Situation

JEANETTE (KDKA) – A tense situation is unfolding this morning in Jeanette.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

READ MORE: Westmoreland County Based Home Care Service Found To Have Withheld Overtime Wages

Pennsylvania State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have surrounded a home on Good Street and have been there since about midnight.

Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the home using a loudspeaker to no avail.

READ MORE: Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Washington Co.

They have been addressing the person as “Jesse” and said, “he’s done a good job speaking with them but this needs to end sooner rather than later.”

Just before 4 a.m., Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers arrived at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Greater Valley Coalition Against Violence Holds Meeting 2 Days After Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

We will have live updates on Your Day Pittsburgh and KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh’s CW.