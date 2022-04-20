JEANETTE (KDKA) – A tense situation is unfolding this morning in Jeanette.
JEANETTE (KDKA) – A tense situation is unfolding this morning in Jeanette.
Pennsylvania State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have surrounded a home on Good Street and have been there since about midnight.
Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the home using a loudspeaker to no avail.
They have been addressing the person as “Jesse” and said, “he’s done a good job speaking with them but this needs to end sooner rather than later.”
Just before 4 a.m., Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers arrived at the scene.
