BREAKING NEWS:
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Dump Truck Hits Utility Pole, Overturns In Plum
An overturned dump truck shut down a road in Plum Borough early Monday morning.
Aliquippa Residents Beaming With Pride After Native Ty Law Makes Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Aliquippa is beaming with pride after learning that a second native son will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances Return As Temperatures Head Toward Upper 50s
After a gorgeous Sunday, we’re heading toward the upper 50s for highs on Monday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Climb Close To 50 As Warm-Up Continues
After a gorgeous, warmer, sunny Saturday, we will see clouds return overnight.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Aliquippa Residents Beaming With Pride After Native Ty Law Makes Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Aliquippa is beaming with pride after learning that a second native son will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Football Fans Pack Rivers Casino To Bet On Super Bowl LIII
You would be hard pressed to find a bigger Super Bowl LIII party in Pittsburgh than the one at Rivers Casino.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Pittsburgh's Top 4 Delis, Ranked
Looking to try the top delis around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sources of subs, sausages, soups and more in Pittsburgh.
Travel Watch: Phoenix's Spring Training Is Coming Soon, A Flight Away From Pittsburgh
Baseball fans will be heading to Arizona for spring training soon, and if you want to make the trip from Pittsburgh, there are plenty of affordable flights.
Pittsburgh's Top 3 Whiskey Bars, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best whiskey bars near you? We've got a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh.
The 4 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Pittsburgh
Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Explore The Best Of Mexico City With Cheap Flights From Pittsburgh
Want to explore the best of Mexico City? Hoodline figured out how you can travel from Pittsburgh to Mexico without paying a fortune on flights.
Inside Pittsburgh's Most Expensive Apartments
What exactly does the upper-end of Pittsburgh's rental market look like these days? Here's a look inside some of the most extravagant listings in the area.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
On Air
On Air Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Pittsburgh Today Live
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at Noon
View All Programs
Allegheny Outdoor Sport Show 2019 Sweepstakes
Sponsored By