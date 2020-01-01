Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Journalist Christine McMahon Remembers Friendship With Kobe Bryant
Pittsburgh journalist Christine McMahon first met Kobe Bryant when he was profiled with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an issue of Whirl Magazine.
Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For the second year in a row, country music duo Dan + Shay have won the GRAMMY award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Freezing Temperatures, Wet Roadways Could Lead To Slick Conditions
Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark as well as wet roadways.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Dropping, Chances Of Snow
The heavy rain is out of here, and temperatures are off to a mild start at 42°, the high today.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
WATCH: Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks On Kobe Bryant's Ability To 'Motivate Human Beings To Rise Above'
T.J. Watt Returns Fumble 82-Yards For Touchdown In 2020 Pro Bowl, AFC Beats NFC 38-33
The play of the Pro Bowl went to Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, an 82-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Your Pittsburgh Video
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Mercer County Is The Perfect Place For Holiday Shopping
The holiday shopping season in Mercer County is already underway, drawing scores of people who are searching for great holiday gifts and hoping to pick up some fantastic items for themselves, too.
Conde Nast Traveler's Names Pittsburgh One Of The Best Cities To Visit In The U.S.
The Steel City is said to be one of the best cities in the country to visit.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
Watch Now
Live News KDKA - Morning News
On Air
Schedule:
06:00 AM
KDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Pittsburgh Today Live
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
View All Programs
Allegheny Outdoor Sport Show 2020 Giveaway
Sponsored By