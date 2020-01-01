CORONAVIRUS LATEST:
Pa. Health Dept. Issues One-Night Alcohol Suspension, And Statewide Stay-At-Home Order
Jeannette City School District Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Infection, Union Says
A staff member in the Jeannette City School District has died from coronavirus, according to the Southwestern Region of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Certain Mail-In Ballots Without Declaration Dates May Be Counted
The state Supreme Court has ruled that Allegheny County should count mail-in ballots that were received by Election Day even though the voters failed to date the outside envelope of their ballot.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Rain Chances
Cold weather is back today with highs barely topping the 40 degree mark.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy Sunday To Wrap Up Weekend
COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens, who play the Steelers on Thanksgiving, say multiple members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Steelers Players Sing Happy Birthday To JuJu Smith-Schuster While Celebrating Touchdown During Win Over Jaguars
While Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may not have found the endzone during the team's win over the Jaguars on Sunday, it didn't stop his teammates from celebrating with him.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
