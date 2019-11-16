Furry Fun! Pittsburgh Pet Expo 2019The Pittsburgh Pet Expo was held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Nov. 15-17, 2019. Pets of all kinds and their owners came out to check out the fun!

Therapy Mini-Horses Visit Pittsburgh Nursing Home PatientsLong-term care residents at Vincentian Marian Manor in Pittsburgh got a special visit from two therapy mini-horses: Jiminy Cricket and Tashi.

Sinkhole Opens Up Downtown, Swallows Port Authority BusA massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush hour on Oct. 28, 2019, swallowing up the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car as well.

Pittsburgh Today Live's Service Puppy Dresses Up For Howl-O-WeenPittsburgh Today Live's service puppy-in-training got into the Halloween spirit with four different costumes!

92 German Shorthaired Pointers Rescued From Washington CountyNearly 100 German Shorthaired Pointer dogs were seized from Washington County, and a Facebook page keeps up with all of them, now living with their forever families.

Remember, Repair, Together: The Victims Of The Tree Of Life Synagogue ShootingOne year since the horrific events at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, we are remembering the 11 lives tragically lost.

Adorable Grey Crowned Crane Chick Introduced At National AviaryThe National Aviary introduced their Grey Crowned Crane chick, born on July 27, to the public on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The species of crane is endangered.

Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall Laid To RestOn Tuesday, July 23, 2019, law enforcement officers from around the region and country gathered to lay fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall to rest.

Apollo 11: 'The Eagle Has Landed'

Etna Warehouse Goes Up In FlamesA large warehouse in Etna went up in flames on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

PNC Park Home Opener 2019The Pirates got off to an early start on Monday, April 1, 2019, getting things ready for the 2019 Home Opener. Thousands of fans are flooding the North Shore for the big game.

11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh SynagogueEight people have been killed and a number of others injured after a shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Great Race 2018

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara Go To The Steelers GameHollywood "It" couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara took in the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game on Aug. 20, 2018 at Heinz Field. Manganiello, a Pittsburgh native, is a huge Pittsburgh sports fan.

Freight Train Cars Derail Near Station Square, Crash Onto T TracksSeveral cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Station Square on Aug. 5, 2018 and crashed onto the light rail tracks below.

Pittsburgh Marathon 2018Thousands participated in the annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, which spans 26.2 miles in downtown Pittsburgh.

National Aviary Penguin Chicks Learn To SwimThe National Aviary’s endangered African Penguin chicks are learning to swim in anticipation of joining the colony on April 25.

Closed Section Of Route 30 Collapses In East PittsburghA closed section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh collapsed on April 7, 2018.

New Season Brings Delicious New Food To PNC ParkCheck out all the new delicious food coming to PNC Park this summer for the 2018 season!

Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018It was a chilly day, but thousands lined the streets of Pittsburgh to watch the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 17.

February Tornado Touches Down In Fayette CountyThe National Weather Service confirms that an EF1 tornado touched down in Uniontown, Fayette County, during storms on Feb. 15, 2018.

Looking Back: Andrew McCutchen's Time As A PirateOn Jan. 15, 2018, the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly traded the face of their franchise, star outfielder and beloved honorary Pittsburgher, Andrew McCutchen, to the San Francisco Giants.

2018 Grammy NominationsCheck out some of the exceptional nominees for the 2018 GRAMMYs, only on CBS!

Wayward Deer Rescued From Highland Park ReservoirCity of Pittsburgh emergency workers rescued a wayward and exhausted deer from the waters of the Highland Park Reservoir on Oct. 12.