Pirates Give Up Home Run In 11th Inning, Lose 2-1 To Phillies Hoskins hit an 11th inning home run and the Pirates dropped their weekend series to the Phillies, losing 2-1.

Fan Walks Onto Field At PNC Park During Pirates-Phillies GameA stroll down the third baseline is usually reserved for Pirates players, but one fan decided to take their own stroll at PNC Park Sunday afternoon.