The Art Of The Brick Hug-Man Contest

BREAKING NEWS:
Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Move Into Western Pennsylvania
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Police Investigate Possible Threat Against West Mifflin Schools, Question 1 Person
Police have interviewed one person and removed a firearm from a home in connection with an investigation into a possible threat made on Facebook against the West Mifflin Area School District.
Official: 5 People Trapped In Uniontown Building Collapse Rescued
Emergency officials in Fayette County say five people trapped in a building collapse in Uniontown have been rescued.
Weather Headlines
Devastating Tornadoes Cause Destruction In Iowa
Several tornadoes tore through Iowa on Thursday, including one that sent six people to the hospital with injuries, officials said.
EMS: More Than 100 Concert-Goers Treated For Heat-Related Issues At Vans Warped Tour, 27 Hospitalized
Multiple concert-goers were taken to the hospital from KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown Monday due to heat-related health problems.
Pirates Trade For Pitcher Chris Archer
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.
Dottie Pepper On WGC-Bridgestone: 'A Complete Test Of Golf, No Tricks'
CBS Sports' Dottie Pepper looks at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, to be played at Firestone Country Club for the last time.
Latest Headline
Fruit Of The Sea: Pittsburgh's 5 Top Spots To Go Big On Seafood
Got a hankering for seafood? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood spots in Pittsburgh.
Explore The 5 Top Spots In Pittsburgh's Garfield Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Garfield has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a cocktail bar.
Put Your Records On: Pittsburgh's 5 Best Vinyl Record Stores
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record sources in Pittsburgh.
5 Top Options For Cheap Tacos In Pittsburgh
In search of a new favorite taco spot that won't break the bank? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco joints around Pittsburgh.
Slice Above The Rest: Penn Hills' 3 Best Pizza Spots
There are a number of quality pizza shops in Penn Hills from which to choose.
Pittsburgh's Best: Check Out The City's Top 4 Diners
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Pittsburgh to venture for hearty comfort food in a casual setting.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
