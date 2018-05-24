Kidsburgh Kidcast: 9/5/18

Menu
Plum H.S. Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student
A Plum High School teacher is facing charged for an alleged sexual relationship with a teenage student.
New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Former Greensburg Bishop Surface
Fallout continues in the wake of the grand jury report on clergy sex abuse.
Remnants Of Tropical Storm Gordon Could Bring Big Rain Totals To Pittsburgh-Area
The latest weather model data places Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania right in the crosshairs of the remnants of what peaked as Tropical Storm Gordon.
Hurricane Florence Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.
Teammates Upset Le'Veon Bell Still Not Present For Steelers
According to reports, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was not present for team meetings Wednesday morning.
‘One Person Doesn’t Make Or Break You:’ Steelers Prepare For Week One Without Le’Veon Bell
With the regular season opener just days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for it without starting running back Le’Veon Bell.
Looking To Get In Shape? Here Are The Top 5 Fitness Studios In Pittsburgh
Looking to get in shape? Here are the top 5 fitness studios in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots To Dine On Vegan Cuisine
In search of a new favorite restaurant serving vegan fare? Try one of these five Pittsburgh spots.
Your Guide To Pittsburgh's 4 Best Shops For Chocolate Lovers
Looking to visit the best chocolatiers around? Find out where to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pittsburgh.
Need A New Ride? Check Out Pittsburgh's 4 Best Bike Shops
Find out where to venture in Pittsburgh next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
The Best 4 Escape Rooms In Pittsburgh, Ranked
In search of a new favorite escape room? Find out where to get your next great thrill in Pittsburgh.
Fun In The Sun: The 3 Best Parks In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find where in Pittsburgh to venture next time you want to get outside for some fresh air.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: 9/5/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast with KDKA's Kristine Sorensen.
Local Singer In Hospital After Brutal Dog Attack
A local singer says she will be off the stage for a while after she was attacked by a group of German Shepherds.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: 9/5/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast with KDKA's Kristine Sorensen.
Kidsburgh: Stars Of 'Aladdin' Musical Open Kids' Eyes To A Whole New World
The Broadway musical "Aladdin" is performing in Pittsburgh for its third week and some of the cast members took time out from their busy schedule to help local kids.
North Shore Burglaries Have Business Owners Frustrated
Pittsburgh Police say a burglar targeted The Pittsburgh Fan clothing store on Federal Street for the second time in a few weeks.
