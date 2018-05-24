Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/13/2018

New Endometriosis Drug Released To Help WomenAbout one in about every ten women has the same problem as Melissa Dellovade.KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Pa. Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Improve Police-Community RelationsSince the shooting of teenager Antwon Rose II by an East Pittsburgh Police officer earlier this year, there have have been protests and the filing of criminal charges, and now there's new legislation in Harrisburg. KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Pittsburgh Couple Living In Myrtle Beach Prepare For Hurricane FlorenceA couple from the Pittsburgh area who live in Myrtle Beach, SC, are among those preparing to weather the storm.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/13/2018Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Noblestown Road Landslide Proves To Be More ComplexA landslide that closed Noblestown Road in Elliot is proving to more complex than originally thought. KDKA's David Highfield reports.
Why Is Hurricane Florence Different?Many hurricanes come and go every year but there is something special about Hurricane Florence. KDKA's John Shumway reports.