Kidsburgh Kidcast: Concussion

SEVERE WEATHER:
Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall In North Carolina
Former President Obama To Visit Pa., Campaign For Casey, Wolf
Former President Barack Obama's stops on the mid-term campaign trail will run through Philadelphia.
'We Are Maxed Out At Capacity': Pittsburgh Red Cross Volunteer Says Florence Shelter Is Full, But Evacuees Are Calm
There are people from the Pittsburgh area who are putting their lives in jeopardy in order to help others in the midst of Hurricane Florence.
Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall, Pounds Carolinas With Rain, Winds, Storm Surge
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina early Friday, pushing a life-threatening storm surge of floodwater miles inland and ripping apart buildings with screaming wind and pelting rain.
Looking To Get In Shape? Here Are The Top 5 Fitness Studios In Pittsburgh
Looking to get in shape? Here are the top 5 fitness studios in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots To Dine On Vegan Cuisine
In search of a new favorite restaurant serving vegan fare? Try one of these five Pittsburgh spots.
Your Guide To Pittsburgh's 4 Best Shops For Chocolate Lovers
Looking to visit the best chocolatiers around? Find out where to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pittsburgh.
Need A New Ride? Check Out Pittsburgh's 4 Best Bike Shops
Find out where to venture in Pittsburgh next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
The Best 4 Escape Rooms In Pittsburgh, Ranked
In search of a new favorite escape room? Find out where to get your next great thrill in Pittsburgh.
Fun In The Sun: The 3 Best Parks In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find where in Pittsburgh to venture next time you want to get outside for some fresh air.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Latest Videos
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Concussion
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Reporter Update: Local Communities Prepping For Remnants Of Hurricane Florence
KDKA's John Shumway reports from Millvale, one of the many local communities prepping for the remnants of Hurricane Florence.
KDKA News Update 9/14 1pm
Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a local news and weather update for Friday, September 14.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/14)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Police: Suspect's Empty Gas Tank Foils Robbery At Pharmacy
Authorities say a man's bid to rob a Pittsburgh pharmacy was foiled because his car had no gas.
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
