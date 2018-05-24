Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/20/2018

Menu
Allegheny County Airport Authority Under Review For Potential Conflicts Of Interest
The Allegheny County Controller's office will review the Allegheny County Airport Authority's public records after reports of potential conflicts of interest among board members.
Ellwood City Car Repair Center Ordered To Pay Workers More Than $67K In Back Wages, Damages
An Ellwood City car repair center has been ordered to pay workers more than $67,000 in back wages and damages.
Oh Baby! Erie Experiencing Baby Boom Nine Months After Historic Snowstorm
An Erie hospital says they are experiencing a big baby boom nine months after the city’s record Christmas snowstorm.
Parts Of Pa. Remains Under Flood Watch Due To Remnants Of Hurricane Florence
Areas of Pennsylvania remain under a flash flood watch due to the remnants of the storm that devastated coastal areas over the weekend.
Antonio Brown: 'Trade Me' Reply To Critical Tweet Was 'Stupid'
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has offered clarification on several issues that have come up this week.
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster To 45 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 45 players.
Hungry For Desserts? These 3 New Pittsburgh Spots Have You Covered
Interested in trying some new spots for dessert in Pittsburgh? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.
Looking To Get In Shape? Here Are The Top 5 Fitness Studios In Pittsburgh
Looking to get in shape? Here are the top 5 fitness studios in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots To Dine On Vegan Cuisine
In search of a new favorite restaurant serving vegan fare? Try one of these five Pittsburgh spots.
Your Guide To Pittsburgh's 4 Best Shops For Chocolate Lovers
Looking to visit the best chocolatiers around? Find out where to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pittsburgh.
Need A New Ride? Check Out Pittsburgh's 4 Best Bike Shops
Find out where to venture in Pittsburgh next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
The Best 4 Escape Rooms In Pittsburgh, Ranked
In search of a new favorite escape room? Find out where to get your next great thrill in Pittsburgh.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/20/2018
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
KDKA News Update 9/20 2pm
Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Thursday, September 20.
Study: Pittsburgh International Airport Ranks 'Better Than Most' In Passenger Satisfaction
The Pittsburgh International Airport is "better than most" other medium-sized airports when it comes to passenger satisfaction, according to a new study.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/20/2018
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fueling Up
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Reporter Update: Tenants Allowed Back Into Penn Hills Apartments
Tenants are being allowed back into a Penn Hills apartment complex ahead of a hearing on Monday, but it may only be a temporary reprieve; KDKA's John Shumway reports.
KDKA News Update 9/20 1pm
Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Thursday, September 20.
More Videos
