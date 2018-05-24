Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/28/2018

Menu
Parking Authority Asking For Vehicles To Be Moved From Mon Wharf Due To Flood Advisory
The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is recommending people move their vehicles out of the Mon Wharf due to expected flooding.
Emotional Testimony At Kavanaugh Hearing Splits Opinions Among Pa. Senators
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Weather Headlines
Glassport Residents Dealing With Persistent Landslide Problems
The Mayor of Glassport issued a Declaration of Emergency earlier this month as the Borough copes with persistent landslide problems.
Duquesne Light Restores Power To Most Customers After Friday’s Storms
After storms Friday night knocked out to more than 5,000 homes and businesses, Duquesne Light announced Saturday morning that most of those customers have had their power restored.
Latest Headlines
Sportsline's Top Weekend Picks: So Much NFL And College Football Action
As the NFL heads into Week 4 and college football action starts to matter, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
Cubs Beat Pirates 3-0, Open 1-Game NL Central Lead
Jon Lester combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, David Bote hit an early two-run triple and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Thursday night to open a one-game NL Central lead over Milwaukee heading into the final weekend of the season.
Latest Headline
Pittsburgh's Top 4 Wine Bars To Visit Now
Hoodline crunched the numbers to produce a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh to enjoy a glass of wine.
Fresh Eats: 3 New Restaurants To Visit In Pittsburgh
Interested in checking out the newest eateries in Pittsburgh? From a bar to a pizza joint, find the newest hot spots to open around town.
Cheap Eats: Pittsburgh's 5 Favorite Spots To Find Low-Priced Italian Food
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's Top 5 Beer Bars To Visit Now
Looking to try the best beer bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tap rooms in Pittsburgh.
Jonesing For Barbecue? Check Out Pittsburgh's Top 5 Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to produce a ranked list of where to chow down on ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more in Pittsburgh.
Hungry For Desserts? These 3 New Pittsburgh Spots Have You Covered
Interested in trying some new spots for dessert in Pittsburgh? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Categories:
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 9/28/2018
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/28)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Police Investigating School Bus Crash In Pittsburgh
Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
Parking Authority Asking For Vehicles To Be Moved From Mon Wharf Due To Flood Advisory
The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is recommending people move their vehicles out of the Mon Wharf due to expected flooding.
Pedestrian Critically Injured In West Mifflin Crash
The westbound lanes of Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin are back open to traffic near Delwar Road after a woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the road.
Senate Judiciary Committee To Vote On Kavanaugh Confirmation
The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh Friday afternoon.
KDKA News Update 9/28 11am
Heather Abraham and Kristin Emery have a news and weather update for Friday, September 28.
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2