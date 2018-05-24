  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Categories: KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Money!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!

More Videos