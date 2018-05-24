Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 10/19/18

Reporter Update: Mars Area School District Closes Due To Threat Of Violence, Arrest MadeAn arrest has been made in connection to threats in the Mars Area School District; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Reporter Update: Pittsburgh International Airport To Auction Off Abandoned Items, MoreThe Pittsburgh International Airport will be auctioning off items left behind by travelers and more Saturday; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
KDKA News Update 10/19 3pmStacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Friday, October 19.
KDKA News Update 10/19 2pmStacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, October 19.
More Than 100 Snakes, Several Alligators, More Rescued From 'Deplorable' Pa. HomeAt least 240 animals -- including snakes, alligators, tortoises, skunks, ferrets and guinea pigs -- have been rescued from a Pennsylvania home.
51 Arrested In McKees Rocks, Stowe Twp. Drug RoundupDozens of people were arrested in a major drug roundup early Friday morning.