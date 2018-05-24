Kidsburgh Kidcast: Go Vote!

Menu
Allegheny County Police Participating In National Drug Take Back Initiative
A number of organizations and agencies in the Pittsburgh area will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 16th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
It's A 'Miracle'! Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bar Returning To Pittsburgh For 3rd Year
It's a "Miracle"! A holiday-themed pop-up bar is returning to Pittsburgh for the third time.
Western Pa. Ski Resorts Receive First Snow
Ski resorts in Western Pennsylvania received the first snow of the season over the weekend.
Trees, Powers Lines Reported Down On Roadways Around Pittsburgh
There are a number of trees down in the area blocking roadways because of wind gusts, showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday evening.
NFL Picks Week 8: Rams Remain Undefeated, Beat Rodgers And Packers
CBS Baltimore Sports Director Mark Viviano breaks down the weekend's biggest games in the NFL.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Can Broncos Keep Up With Chiefs?
With so many strong NFL and college football matchups, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
The 4 Best Spots To Score Dessert In Mt. Lebanon
Do you have a sweet tooth that won't be denied? We're here to help. Try one of these Mt. Lebanon spots!
Pittsburgh's Best: The Top 4 Places For Modern American Fare
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Looking To Get Inked? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 4 Tattoo Studios
Looking to get inked? Here are Pittsburgh's top four tattoo studios.
Sandwiches And Scotch Eggs: The 5 Best-Loved Eateries On Pittsburgh's South Side
Get to know Pittsburgh's South Side by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a British-style pub to a sandwich saloon that's a longtime favorite.
The 5 Best Thai And Vietnamese Spots In Pittsburgh, Ranked
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai and Vietnamese spots around Pittsburgh to venture next time you're on the hunt for the perfect bowl of curry or bánh mì.
The 3 Best Spots For Bubble Tea In Pittsburgh
Need more bubble tea in your life? Here are the top bubble tea sources in Pittsburgh.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Go Vote!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Woman Charged After Protesting To Support Transgender Inmates
One woman is facing charges after protesting in support of transgender inmates at the Allegheny County Jail; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Homewood South Duplex Fire
One person died in a house fire in Homewood South early Friday morning; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
KDKA News Update 10/26 11am
Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, October 26.
Ariana Grande To Perform In Pittsburgh On World Tour
Ariana Grande will stop in Pittsburgh during her 2019 world tour. Matt Yurus reports.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Go Vote!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Your Haunted Pittsburgh: 10/26/18
David Highfield and Susan Koeppen showcase some of the most popular Halloween events in the Pittsburgh region!
