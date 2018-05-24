Wexford Elementary School Raising Money For Turkey Fund

KDKA News Update PM: Nov. 1, 2018KDKA News Update PM: Nov. 1, 2018
Wounded Pittsburgh Officer Meets With President TrumpOfficer Daniel Mead was one of the first responders who ran into the Tree of Life Synagogue to try to save lives; KDKA's Lynne Hayes-Freeland reports.
Celebrity Friends Remember Mac Miller At Benefit Concert, Raise Money For CharitiesLate rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller was remembered at a benefit concert in Los Angeles that helped raise funds for charity.
Extra Effort: Vincenzo BattagliaThis week's Extra Effort Award goes to Vincenzo Battaglia of Vincentian Academy!
Musical Acts, Fireworks & Much More Planned For Light Up Night 2018Sleigh rides around town, ice skating at PPG Place, the holiday market and more lights than you can shake a stick at. It will all be back for Light Up Night 2018; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.