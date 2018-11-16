Kidsburgh Kidcast: Food Allergies

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT
Thousands without power due to winter storm
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Daya, Joe Gruschecky & More To Perform At Tree Of Life Benefit Concert
Daya, Joe Gruschecky and more will perform at a "Concert for The Tree of Life" in December.
Thousands Expected To Attend Light Up Night Festivities In Downtown Pittsburgh
Thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh today for Light Up Night Festivities.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Winter Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Western Pa.
Thousands of people have been left without power after a winter storm moved through the area.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended As Wintry Mix Transitions To Snow
It was an icy Thursday across Western Pennsylvania.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
NFL Picks Week 11: Bears Keep Control Of NFC North
CBS 2 Chicago sports anchor Ryan Baker weighs in on why the Bears will overcome the Vikings to stay atop the NFC North.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Can Eagles Keep Up With Saints?
With all the interesting NFL and college football matchups, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Get To Know The 6 Best Cafes In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best cafes in town? Here's a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh to meet your needs.
Bottoms Up: The 5 Best Pubs In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the top pubs in town? Check out our list of Pittsburgh's best!
Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread: 3 Spots To Celebrate National Sandwich Day In Pittsburgh
To celebrate National Sandwich Day, we've rounded up Pittsburgh's top sandwich joints!
The 4 Best Spots To Score Dessert In Mt. Lebanon
Do you have a sweet tooth that won't be denied? We're here to help. Try one of these Mt. Lebanon spots!
Pittsburgh's Best: The Top 4 Places For Modern American Fare
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Looking To Get Inked? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 4 Tattoo Studios
Looking to get inked? Here are Pittsburgh's top four tattoo studios.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
Watch Now
Live News KDKA: Light Up Night Weather
On Air Schedule:
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 4
5:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 5
View All Programs
Latest Videos
Sponsored By
Categories:
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Food Allergies
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
More
Latest Videos
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 11/16/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Food Allergies
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley!
KDKA News Update 11/16 1pm
Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, November 16.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/16)
Get the latest weather updates with Meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-Day Forecast!
Thousands Expected To Attend Light Up Night Festivities In Downtown Pittsburgh
Thousands of people are expected to pack Downtown Pittsburgh today for Light Up Night Festivities.
More Videos
Videos by
Category
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Stations
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2