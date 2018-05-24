Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 12/14/18

Menu
Latest Headlines
Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Dies At 81
Legendary singer Nancy Wilson has died at the age of 81.
4 Workers Remain Hospitalized After Fiery Explosion At Natural Gas Plant
A fiery explosion injured four people Thursday night at a Washington County energy plant.
Warmer Temperatures, Rain In Store For Western Pa. This Weekend
Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area on Friday will give you a reason to smile until you hear about weekend rain on the way.
Another Round Of Snow Arriving Just In Time For Evening Commute
Another poorly-timed chance for snow is set to move into the area this afternoon.
Latest Headline
Holiday Travel: Travel From Pittsburgh To Portland For The Festival Of Lights
If you love the season’s carols in addition to evergreens and lights, Portland hosts the largest Christmas choral festival in the world.
Here Are The Top Food And Drink Events In Pittsburgh This Week
From a bar crawl in your onesie to a holiday bazaar held at a local brewery, there's plenty to do in Pittsburgh this week.
3 Budget-Friendly Diners To Check Out In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best diners in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Pittsburgh.
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Pittsburgh
Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh? These new Pittsburgh-area spots will satisfy all your cravings.
Pittsburgh's 3 Best Spots To Splurge On French Fare
Craving French food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Here Are Squirrel Hill South's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and dessert additions to Squirrel Hill South? Read on for the newest destinations in this area of Pittsburgh.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 12/14/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
KDKA News Update 12/14 1pm
Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, December 14.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/14)
Get the latest weather updates with Meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-Day Forecast!
Allegheny Co. Judge Resigns After Removal From Sex Offender Cases Due To Alleged Bias
A longtime Allegheny County judge has resigned in the wake of her removal from two sex offender cases due to alleged bias.
2 Killed In Shooting At Ambridge Gas Station
Ambridge Police are questioning several persons of interest after two people were shot and killed at a gas station early Friday morning.
