Kidsburgh Kidcast: Enjoying the Holidays!

Best Of
News
Westmoreland County Priest Sentenced To Prison In Child Sex Abuse Case
A Westmoreland County priest, accused of sexually abusing a young boy, has been sentenced to prison.
Donations Sought For Plum Family After House Fire
The Plum Borough School District has put out a call to the public to help a family that is picking up the pieces after a house fire.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Rain To Change To Snow As Official Start Of Winter Arrives
Today marks the official start of winter and as if on cue, we'll see some snow.
Cold Front On Its Way After Steady Rainfall Moves Through Area
Plan on the rain to stick around for a while.
Latest Headlines
Meet Court Bauer, Pro Wrestling’s Young Genius
Court Bauer, once a 20-something boy genius at WWE, now runs MLW and is gunning for Vince McMahon.
Rust Scores Twice, Penguins Beat Wild 2-1
Bryan Rust scored two goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Pittsburgh
From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here's a roundup of some fun events around Pittsburgh to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Score Affordable Greek Fare
Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you? Here are the best affordable Greek restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Holiday Travel: Travel From Pittsburgh To Portland For The Festival Of Lights
If you love the season’s carols in addition to evergreens and lights, Portland hosts the largest Christmas choral festival in the world.
Here Are The Top Food And Drink Events In Pittsburgh This Week
From a bar crawl in your onesie to a holiday bazaar held at a local brewery, there's plenty to do in Pittsburgh this week.
3 Budget-Friendly Diners To Check Out In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best diners in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Pittsburgh.
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Pittsburgh
Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh? These new Pittsburgh-area spots will satisfy all your cravings.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Enjoying the Holidays!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 12/21 11am
Lisa Washington and Kristin Emery have a news and weather update for Friday, December 21.
KDKA News Update 12/21 10am
Lisa Washington and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, December 21.
Your Pittsburgh Holidays 12/21/18
David Highfield and Susan Koeppen have a look at some holiday festivities happening in the Pittsburgh area!
Steel Advice: Common Holiday Concerns
Mary Ann Wellener stops by to offer advice on a variety of common issues around the holidays.
Rivers Casino Unveils 2019 Cookie Table Calendar
Shannon Redmond, Christine Reese, Jane Trimble and Patricia Kirkwood stop by to talk about the Rivers Casino’s 2019 Cookie Table Calendar!
Reporter Update: Latest Weather Updates From Meteorologist Kristin Emery
Meteorologist Kristin Emery has the latest weather details in her updated forecast!
