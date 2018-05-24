Kidsburgh: A Year In Review

Menu
Parkway East Reopens To Traffic After Post-Christmas Closure
The Parkway East reopened to traffic early Sunday morning.
Pitt Police Investigating Off-Campus Burglary
University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus burglary that happened Saturday evening.
Rain Holds Off For Steelers Game, Returns For New Year's Eve
A chilly but mainly dry night is ahead with clouds breaking gradually through the day Sunday.
Cloudy Start To Weekend As Temperatures Fall Back To Reality
Temperatures fell back to reality overnight with highs Saturday staying very steady in the mid-30s all day.
Crosby's 4 Points Lead Streaking Penguins Past Blues 6-1
Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to lead the surging Pittsburgh Penguins past the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Saturday night.
Petteway's Double-Double Helps Robert Morris Topple Hood
Robert Morris defeated Division III Hood College 108-51 on Saturday.
The 6 Best Southern Spots In Pittsburgh
Craving Southern food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Chicken Wings? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Here are five of the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Pittsburgh
From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here's a roundup of some fun events around Pittsburgh to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Score Affordable Greek Fare
Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you? Here are the best affordable Greek restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Holiday Travel: Travel From Pittsburgh To Portland For The Festival Of Lights
If you love the season’s carols in addition to evergreens and lights, Portland hosts the largest Christmas choral festival in the world.
Here Are The Top Food And Drink Events In Pittsburgh This Week
From a bar crawl in your onesie to a holiday bazaar held at a local brewery, there's plenty to do in Pittsburgh this week.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Kidsburgh: A Year In Review
Kidsburgh: A Year In Review
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Dec. 29, 2018 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Dec. 29, 2018 (Pt. 2)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/29)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Pitt Police Investigating Off-Campus Burglary
University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus burglary that happened Saturday evening.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Hike Goes Into Effect In January
In 2019, you'll be paying more to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike; KDKA's Pam Surano reports.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Dec. 29, 2018 (Pt. 1)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
