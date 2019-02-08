Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fire Safety

Menu
Latest Headlines
Police: Man Arrested After Using Converted Movie Prop Gun To Shoot Dog
A Fayette County man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting and killing a dog that tried to bite him.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Robert Morris University President
A man is facing charges for allegedly stalking and harassing Robert Morris University's president.
Best Of
Latest Headline
National Pizza Day: Top Choices In Pittsburgh For Takeout And Dining In
Whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day. Fortunately, Pittsburgh boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Pittsburgh's Top 4 Delis, Ranked
Looking to try the top delis around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sources of subs, sausages, soups and more in Pittsburgh.
Travel Watch: Phoenix's Spring Training Is Coming Soon, A Flight Away From Pittsburgh
Baseball fans will be heading to Arizona for spring training soon, and if you want to make the trip from Pittsburgh, there are plenty of affordable flights.
Pittsburgh's Top 3 Whiskey Bars, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best whiskey bars near you? We've got a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh.
The 4 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Pittsburgh
Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Explore The Best Of Mexico City With Cheap Flights From Pittsburgh
Want to explore the best of Mexico City? Hoodline figured out how you can travel from Pittsburgh to Mexico without paying a fortune on flights.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fire Safety
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Latest Videos
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Feb. 8, 2019 (Pt. 4)
KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Feb. 8, 2019 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Feb. 8, 2019 (Pt. 2)
KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Feb. 8, 2019 (Pt. 1)
KDKA-TV Sports' Rich Walsh and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (2/8)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!
Police: Man Stalked, Threatened Robert Morris University President
A man is facing charges for allegedly stalking and harassing Robert Morris University's president.
