Kidsburgh Kidcast: Car Seat Safety

KDKA News Update 2/15 1pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, February 15.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/15)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Loyal Payless ShoeSource Shoppers Upset The Chain May File For BankruptcyDiscount shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource has more than 2,000 stores across the U.S., but now there are reports they may file for bankruptcy; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
Lt. Gov. Fetterman Tours Clairton Coke Works, Gets Update On RepairsLt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Clairton Coke Works facility Friday where he got an update on ongoing repairs after a fire last year.
Repairs Ongoing At Kelly Elementary After Water Pipe BurstsA burst water pipe forced the Kelly Elementary School to close for the entire week, meaning kids haven’t sat in their classrooms since last Friday; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Stained-Glass Windows Stolen From Historic Church In BraddockPolice are investigating after 13 stained-glass windows were stolen from a historic church set to undergo renovations in Braddock.