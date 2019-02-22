Kidsburgh Kidcast: Kindergarten Options

BALD EAGLE CAMERA:
Click To Watch Live
News
Officials: Matches Or Lighter May Have Started Deadly Youngstown Fire
Fire officials suspect the careless use of a lighter or matches on a mattress at an Ohio home caused the fire that killed five children in December.
Police Find Minivan Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Outside PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh Police have located the vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month near PPG Paints Arena.
Weather Videos
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Storms Moving In For The Weekend, High Wind Watch Issued
The pause in active weather is expected to continue today, but after that, conditions will change.
Pittsburgh Weather: Area Sees Snowiest Day Of Season, Record Daily Rainfall On Same Day
Wednesday’s snow and rain was one for the record books.
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Says Multiple Teams Have Reached Out About Potential Antonio Brown Trade
According to Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, three teams have reached out about a potential Antonio Brown trade.
'The Head Guy Has To Be The One Who Takes Charge' Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison Blames Head Coach Mike Tomlin For Team Drama
Former Steelers linebacker has been pretty vocal over the last year about the team and its continuing drama.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Indulge In New American Fare
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Pittsburgh.
The 4 Best Middle Eastern Spots In Pittsburgh
Looking for a sublime Middle Eastern meal near you? Check out the top four spots in Pittsburgh.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Petal Power: The 5 Best Florists In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Pittsburgh.
National Pizza Day: Top Choices In Pittsburgh For Takeout And Dining In
Whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day. Fortunately, Pittsburgh boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Pittsburgh's Top 4 Delis, Ranked
Looking to try the top delis around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sources of subs, sausages, soups and more in Pittsburgh.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Kindergarten Options
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Kindergarten Options
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 2/22 3pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have a news and weather update for Friday, February 22.
KDKA News Update 2/22 2pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, February 22.
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 2/22/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Kindergarten Options
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 2/22 1pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, February 22.
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 2/22/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Kindergarten Options
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
