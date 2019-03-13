Kidsburgh Kidcast: Sleeping!

BALD EAGLE CAMERA:
Nicely Elementary In Greensburg Locked Down
Nicely Elementary and Greensburg Salem students are secured in buildings due to local shooter situation on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced.
Jury Selection Complete For Trial Of Ex-East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld
Jury selection is complete in the case of a white former Pennsylvania police officer accused of criminal homicide for the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager last summer.
Pittsburgh Weather: Milder Temperatures Moving In, But So Is Rain
Milder temperatures move in today along with some cloud cover.
Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-Up On The Way, But It Won't Last Long
Even though temperatures fell to the 40s on Monday and will be even cooler today, we have seen plenty of sunshine on both days.
Report: Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas And New Orleans Saints Running Back Mark Ingram To Sign With The Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have made a couple of splashes as free agency begins.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Gear Up For 20th Season
As the Spring season draws near, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are ready to kickoff another successful year.
Latest Headline
The 3 Best Karaoke Spots In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Custom Cakes? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Options
Need more custom cakes in your life? Here are Pittsburgh's top three options.
Pittsburgh's Top 5 Candy Stores, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you? Head to one of these Pittsburgh spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The 3 Best Spots To Score Waffles In Pittsburgh
Looking to sample the best waffles around town? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Purple, Green And Gold: New Orleans' Mardi Gras Coming Soon, A Flight Away From Pittsburgh
Mardi Gras has become a quintessentially New Orleans event, and it's only a flight away from Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Indulge In New American Fare
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Sleeping!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Sleeping!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 3/13 3pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Wednesday, March 13.
Reporter Update: Road Rage Incident Turns Into Hazmat Situation
KDKA's Amy Wadas has more on a road rage incident that turned into a Hazmat situation on Route 30.
KDKA News Update 3/13 2pm
KDKA"s Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have a news and weather update for Wednesday, March 13.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 3/13/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Jury Selection Complete For Trial Of Ex-East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld
Jury selection is now complete in Dauphin County for the trial of a white former Pennsylvania police officer accused of criminal homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager last summer.
