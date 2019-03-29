Kidsburgh Kidcast: Life Hacks!

Menu
1 Person Hospitalized, 3 Teens In Custody After Jeannette Home Invasion
Three teenagers are in custody and one person has been hospitalized after an early morning home invasion in Westmoreland County.
Parvovirus Shuts Down Butler Co. Humane Society
The highly-contagious Parvovirus has forced the Butler County Humane Society to shut down operations for the next week.
Try This Experiment: Levitating Spring
Since it's officially spring now, what better way to celebrate than with a cool experiment to try.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances Return To The Area
Rain chances are set to return today.
Pittsburgh Penguins Defenseman Olli Maatta Marked As Game-Time Decision Against Nashville Predators
One injured Penguins defenseman could be making his return to the ice Friday night.
WWE Almost Fired Becky Lynch, Now She’s Headlining WrestleMania 35
Becky Lynch looks at headlining WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and her journey from NXT through RAW and SmackDown.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Cycling Class Spots
If you want to get in shape but don't know where to go, try one of Pittsburgh's top three cycling class spots.
Pittsburgh's 5 Top Food Trucks (That Won't Break The Bank)
Looking to try the best food trucks in town? Here's a list of the five best, and most affordable, food trucks in Pittsburgh.
The 3 Best Karaoke Spots In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top karaoke spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Custom Cakes? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Options
Need more custom cakes in your life? Here are Pittsburgh's top three options.
Pittsburgh's Top 5 Candy Stores, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you? Head to one of these Pittsburgh spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The 3 Best Spots To Score Waffles In Pittsburgh
Looking to sample the best waffles around town? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
The Best Warm Weather Destinations For Spring Break
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Life Hacks!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Life Hacks!
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/29)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Parvovirus Shuts Down Butler Co. Humane Society
The highly-contagious Parvovirus has forced the Butler County Humane Society to shut down operations for the next week.
Flu Outbreak Shuts Down Entire W . Va. School System
All the schools in a West Virginia county are being closed because of a flu outbreak.
School Bus, Car Collide In Beltzhoover
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a school bus crash in the city’s Beltzhoover section on Friday morning.
3 Teens In Custody In Jeannette Home Invasion
Three teenagers are in custody and one person has been hospitalized after a home invasion in Jeannette; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
Suspect Sought In Alleged Kidnapping In Butler County
State police in Butler County are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a woman from the Slippery Rock Campground.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/29)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Parvovirus Shuts Down Butler Co. Humane Society
The highly-contagious Parvovirus has forced the Butler County Humane Society to shut down operations for the next week.
Flu Outbreak Shuts Down Entire W . Va. School System
All the schools in a West Virginia county are being closed because of a flu outbreak.
