Police: Attempted Child Luring Reported In Bethel Park
Bethel Park Police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring.
Allegheny Health Network Raises Final Steel Beam For McCandless Hospital
Progress is being made in the construction of Allegheny Health Network's new hospital in McCandless.
Pittsburgh Weather: Gusty Winds Moving In, Fire Weather Warning Issued For Parts Of Pa.
High winds speeds and low humidity gives way to some concerns about fire danger today.
Pittsburgh Weather: April To Bring Warmer Temperatures, More Sunshine, Severe Weather Risk
Who is ready for warmer weather? If that’s you, April may be your favorite month of the year.
Virginia-Auburn An 'Interesting Contrast Of Styles' Says Grant Hill And Bill Raftery
Virginia is the country's slowest-paced team, while Auburn, though not the fastest, is best when getting out in transition.
Pitt Panthers Basketball In The Running To Land Villanova Transfer Jahvon Quinerly
According to reports, Pitt Men's Basketball could land a major transfer this offseason.
Craving Ice Cream And Frozen Yogurt? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Need more ice cream and frozen yogurt in your life? Check out Pittsburgh's top five options.
The 4 Best Spots To Score Hot Dogs In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog sources in Pittsburgh.
Spend Big On Italian Fare At These Top Pittsburgh Eateries
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare? Here are the best high-end Italian restaurants around Pittsburgh.
The 3 Best Venezuelan Spots In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's Top 4 Cocktail Bars, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you? Try one of these four Pittsburgh spots.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Cycling Class Spots
If you want to get in shape but don't know where to go, try one of Pittsburgh's top three cycling class spots.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fortnite
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fortnite
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ray Petelin
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin!
WEB EXTRA Airbnb Louvre Experience
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a “Night at the Museum” here is your chance. Airbnb is partnering with the Louvre to let one lucky person and a guest spend the night at the museum. The contest is to celebrate 30 years of the pyramid at the Louvre. You can enter at airbnb.com/louvre, here's what you need to know.
KDKA News Update 4/3 3pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Wednesday, April 3.
Name Our New PTL Car
We're taking suggestions on what to name our new PTL car.
KDKA News Update 4/3 2pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Wednesday, April 3.
Reporter Update: Mini-Hospital Being Built In McCandless
A mini-hospital is being built by the Allegheny Health Network in McCandless Township. KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ray Petelin
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin!
Name Our New PTL Car
We're taking suggestions on what to name our new PTL car.
Reporter Update: Mini-Hospital Being Built In McCandless
A mini-hospital is being built by the Allegheny Health Network in McCandless Township. KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
