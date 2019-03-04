Kidsburgh Kidcast: Fortnite

WEB EXTRA Airbnb Louvre ExperienceIf you’ve ever wanted to spend a “Night at the Museum” here is your chance. Airbnb is partnering with the Louvre to let one lucky person and a guest spend the night at the museum. The contest is to celebrate 30 years of the pyramid at the Louvre. You can enter at airbnb.com/louvre, here's what you need to know.