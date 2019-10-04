Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 4/10/19

BALD EAGLE CAMERA:
Click To Watch Live
Butler Co. Humane Society Reopens After Costly Parvovirus Outbreak
The Butler County Humane Society reopened Wednesday after a serious virus forced the shelter to close for almost three weeks.
Fox Chapel Area Student Gets Perfect Score On AP Exam
A student at Fox Chapel Area High School was one of just two students in the world to receive a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics Exam.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances Set To Return With Possibility Of Severe Weather
Fantastic weather is expected for today and Thursday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Snow, Rain And Temperatures, 2019 Forecast Average So Far
The year 2019 is shaping up to be a completely average year so far, and you know what? There’s nothing wrong with that.
'He's Just Not A Good Human' Former Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Rips Antonio Brown For His Offseason Behavior
One former Steeler is not not holding back his thoughts on Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Five Keys To Victory - Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. New York Islanders
Five things the Penguins need to do to beat the New York Islanders in round one.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 4/10/19
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 4/10/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Butler Co. Humane Society Reopens After Costly Parvovirus Outbreak
The Butler County Humane Society reopened Wednesday after a serious virus forced the shelter to close for almost three weeks. KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 4/10/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Pennsylvania Women Work
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast about moms reentering the workforce after caring for their kids!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ray Petelin
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin!
KDKA News Update 4/10 3pm
KDKA's Kristine Sorensen and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Wednesday, April 10.
Reporter Update: Pa. Lawmakers Declare 'Stronger Than Hate Day'
Lawmakers in Harrisburg are remembering the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting today; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
KDKATV
Butler Co. Humane Society Reopens After Costly Parvovirus Outbreak
The Butler County Humane Society reopened Wednesday after a serious virus forced the shelter to close for almost three weeks. KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 4/10/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Pennsylvania Women Work
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast about moms reentering the workforce after caring for their kids!
