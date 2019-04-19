FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Screen Time
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast!

KDKA News Update 4/19 10amKDKA's Heather Abraham and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 19.
Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In PittsburghCelebrate Earth Day early at Reuse Fest and Future Fest in Pittsburgh. Communitopia's Charlotte Smith and the Sarah Alessio Shea from Pennsylvania Resources Council join Pittsburgh Todays Live's David Highfield with ways to celebrate early!
Where's Mikey? Sarris CandiesWhere's Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood? Today she visited Sarris Candies in Cannonsburg!
Everybody Gardens: Best Spring Flowers For Gift GivingEverybody Gardens Editor Doug Oster stops by with some tips on the best spring flowers for gift giving... or keeping for yourself!
Southside's Restaurant Carmella's Plates And Pints Serves Up A Touch Of HaitiPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood meets with a Southside chef who is defying odds despite heartbreak in his home country of Haiti.
Drew's Reviews: Best Movies To See This SpringFilm critic Drew Moniot stops by with a look at what's now playing in movie theaters.
Yelp Pittsburgh: Tasty Way To Enjoy Earth DayYelp Pittsburgh's Community Manager Rachel Carlson rundown delivers tasty ways to enjoy Earth Day.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 19, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Reporter Update: Latest Morning Weather Update From Kristin EmeryGet the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
FBI Recognizes Two Pittsburgh StudentsTwo Pittsburgh students recently received recognition from the FBI.
Police In Port Vue Searching For Man Who Escaped CustodyAuthorities are searching for a man who escaped the custody of Port Vue police Thursday evening. KDKA's Lindsey Ward reports.
House Fire In West Deer TownshipFire crews are battling a blaze in West Deer Township Friday morning.
Man Flown To Hospital After Uniontown ShootingOne person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown.
Over-Height Truck Became Stuck On Fort Pitt BridgeAn over-height truck became stuck on the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge Friday morning.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces New Clouded Leopard CubThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has added an adorable new member to its ranks.

