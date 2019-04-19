Kidsburgh Kidcast: Screen Time

FISH FRY GUIDE:
Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Delaware North Files Civil Suit Against Tech Company
Delaware North is suing a tech company after a contract dispute shuttered its sports betting platform.
Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week For Parkway Between Fort Pitt Bridge And Squirrel Hill Tunnel
I-376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be reduced to one lane for overnight road work next week.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Start Will Lead To Rain, Colder Air Moving Into The Region
Friday morning started off warm, but temperatures will taper off throughout the day.
KDKA Ray Petelin's Peeps Experiment
So, why does a Peep expand when you suck the air out of a jar?
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's Widow, Now Integral Part Of WWE
As a WWE brand ambassador, Dana Warrior keeps a busy outreach schedule, but has recently been crafting storylines with the creative team.
Eye On The Draft 2019: A Look At The Pittsburgh Steelers Edge Rushing Options
There will be a run of edge rushers in the first round of the NFL Draft this year.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
5 Best Mediterranean Spots In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Pittsburgh.
3 Top Spots For Cupcakes In Pittsburgh
Got a hankering for cupcakes? Check out some of these Pittsburgh spots.
4 Best Chinese Spots In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Ice Cream And Frozen Yogurt? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Need more ice cream and frozen yogurt in your life? Check out Pittsburgh's top five options.
The 4 Best Spots To Score Hot Dogs In Pittsburgh
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog sources in Pittsburgh.
Spend Big On Italian Fare At These Top Pittsburgh Eateries
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare? Here are the best high-end Italian restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
Watch Now
Live News KDKA - News At 4:00 p.m.
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 4
5:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 5
6:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 6
7:00 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
View All Programs
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Screen Time
Sponsored By
Categories:
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Screen Time
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast!
5 hours ago
Latest
Videos
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ray Petelin
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin!
11 minutes ago
KDKA News Update 4/19 3pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 19.
26 minutes ago
KDKA News Update 4/19 2pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 19.
2 hours ago
KDKA News Update 4/19 1pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 19.
3 hours ago
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/19)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
4 hours ago
Derry Borough Mayor Resigns
A mayor in Westmoreland County has resigned in the wake of being accused of pointing a gun at teenagers earlier in April.
4 hours ago
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Screen Time
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast!
5 hours ago
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Elmo Interview!
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, with a special guest appearance all the way from Sesame Street!
5 hours ago
Your FISHburgh: Good Friday 4/19/19
Susan Koeppen and David Highfield have an update on this week's fish fry events in the Pittsburgh area!
5 hours ago
More
Videos
KDKA News Update 4/19 10am
KDKA's Heather Abraham and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 19.
5 hours ago
Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Pittsburgh
Celebrate Earth Day early at Reuse Fest and Future Fest in Pittsburgh. Communitopia's Charlotte Smith and the Sarah Alessio Shea from Pennsylvania Resources Council join Pittsburgh Todays Live's David Highfield with ways to celebrate early!
6 hours ago
Where's Mikey? Sarris Candies
Where's Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood? Today she visited Sarris Candies in Cannonsburg!
6 hours ago
Everybody Gardens: Best Spring Flowers For Gift Giving
Everybody Gardens Editor Doug Oster stops by with some tips on the best spring flowers for gift giving... or keeping for yourself!
6 hours ago
Southside's Restaurant Carmella's Plates And Pints Serves Up A Touch Of Haiti
Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood meets with a Southside chef who is defying odds despite heartbreak in his home country of Haiti.
6 hours ago
Drew's Reviews: Best Movies To See This Spring
Film critic Drew Moniot stops by with a look at what's now playing in movie theaters.
6 hours ago
Yelp Pittsburgh: Tasty Way To Enjoy Earth Day
Yelp Pittsburgh's Community Manager Rachel Carlson rundown delivers tasty ways to enjoy Earth Day.
7 hours ago
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 19, 2019
KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
7 hours ago
Reporter Update: Latest Morning Weather Update From Kristin Emery
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
7 hours ago
KDKA News Update AM: April 19, 2019
KDKA News Update AM: April 19, 2019
8 hours ago
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/19)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
9 hours ago
FBI Recognizes Two Pittsburgh Students
Two Pittsburgh students recently received recognition from the FBI.
9 hours ago
Police In Port Vue Searching For Man Who Escaped Custody
Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the custody of Port Vue police Thursday evening. KDKA's Lindsey Ward reports.
10 hours ago
House Fire In West Deer Township
Fire crews are battling a blaze in West Deer Township Friday morning.
10 hours ago
Man Flown To Hospital After Uniontown Shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown.
10 hours ago
Over-Height Truck Became Stuck On Fort Pitt Bridge
An over-height truck became stuck on the lower deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge Friday morning.
10 hours ago
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
16 hours ago
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 2)
KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
16 hours ago
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: April 18, 2019 (Pt. 1)
KDKA-TV Sports' Bob Pompeani and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise talk about the sports topics of the day.
16 hours ago
Pittsburgh Zoo Introduces New Clouded Leopard Cub
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has added an adorable new member to its ranks.
16 hours ago
More Videos
Videos by
Category
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Stations
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2