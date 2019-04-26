Kidsburgh Kidcast: HPV Vaccine

Devin Bush Arrives In PittsburghPittsburgh Steelers first round pick linebacker Devin Bush arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport after being selected 10th overall the night before in Nashville.

3 hours ago

KDKA News Update 4/26 2pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, April 26.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Police Probing Scam In Westmoreland Co.KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on a scam story in Westmoreland County.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

KDKA News Update 4/26 1pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 26.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Gas-Powered Saw Blamed For Sickening People At Group HomeEleven people at an Indiana Township group home were sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they reported feeling ill; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy Killed In I-70 Crash, State Police SayA deadly late-night crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County killed 15-year-old Robert James Gracey, of Wheeling, West Virginia. KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

5 hours ago

Boy Killed In Turnpike Crash Was With Father For 'Take Your Child To Work Day'The boy killed Thursday in a tractor trailer crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was with his father for "National Take Your Child To Work Day."

5 hours ago

Police Probe Shooting In City's Allentown SectionPolice and emergency crews were called to the city’s Allentown section for a shooting this morning; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Abandoned Cemeteries Fall Into Disrepair Iin Pa.KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports from Charleroi Cemetery where families of loved ones buried there have started a non-profit for the upkeep of the abandoned properties.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

KDKA News Mid-Morning Update 4/26/19KDKA's Lisa Washington and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, April 26.

6 hours ago

Weekend Planner: April 26, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Lisa Washington talk about what's going on in Pittsburgh this weekend.

7 hours ago

Fix It Fridays: Gas-Powered Mowers And TrimmersEvey True Value Hardware's Handy Andy Amrhein stops by with advice on usiing gas-powered mowers and trimmers.

7 hours ago

Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood: Phipps Conservatory Butterfly GardenKDKA's Mikey Hood visits Phipps Conservatory's Butterfly Garden in the latest installment of "Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood."

7 hours ago

VisitPittsburgh Asks Visitors To Pull Up A ChairCraig Davis, of Visit Pittsburgh, stops by to talk about their new promotion for the city, "Pull Up A Chair."

7 hours ago

Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood ClueKDKA's Mikey Hood introduces a new Pittsburgh Today Live segment, "Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood?"

7 hours ago

Previewing The New CBS Show 'The Red Line'Actors Noah Wyle and Aliyah Royale talk about their new CBS show, "The Red Line."

7 hours ago

Advice For New Parents From Baby Whisperer Dr. Harvey KarpDr. Harvey Karp, who is known as the Baby Whisperer, stops by with advice on good sleeping patterns for young children.

7 hours ago