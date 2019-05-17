Categories: KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Consejos Para Inmigrantes Latinos (Advice for Latino Immigrants)
En este video especial de Kidsburgh Kidcast, la directora ejecutiva de la Casa San José les ofrece consejos a los Latinos que se han mudado recientemente a los Estados Unidos. Para más información, vayan al sitio https://casasanjose.org/ --- In this special Kidsburgh Kidcast video, the executive director of Casa San Jose provides advice for Latinos who have recently moved to the United States. For more information, visit https://casasanjose.org/

